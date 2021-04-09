Friday, April 9, 2021
Editorial The United States is adjusting its course

by admin
April 9, 2021
in World
Editorial

The stimulus package presented by US President Joe Biden is big: a big change to the former and a big amount of money.

The United States President Joe Biden said Wednesday how he plans to revive his country’s economy.

While the stimulus package is likely to eat up thousands of billions of dollars in the coming years, the plan is bigger than its money.

With his recovery policies, Biden made a clear distinction from the economic and social policy thinking of his predecessor. At the same time, he showed that the United States is returning to multilateral economic cooperation.

admin

