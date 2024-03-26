Editorial | The truth is the first to die in a labor struggle

According to the company survey, the current industrial struggle has caused technology companies to reduce their investments in Finland. The survey was a good example of influencing opinion in labor struggles.

Qthe ongoing industrial action includes influencing opinion.

We are at a sensitive stage in strikes. There is also a battle for the souls of Finns: how many of us accept a strike as a way to oppose the government. The future of the countryside the survey approval is still strong, but perhaps because the strikes that are going on right now are planned so that they cause as little harm as possible to normal life.

But for unions, this is a place of art. If the daycare closes and the bus no longer runs, the mood can change suddenly. Then maybe not only the perception of the justification of these strikes but also the opinion of the ay movement will be shaken.

Especially young people's interest in trade union membership has become weak. It seems that local agreements are becoming more common, bypassing all systems – whether Hakaniemi wants it or not.

There are clear reasons for that. Many employees rely on their own skills instead of collective power. Employers, on the other hand, want to hold on to good employees, because it is difficult to find competent people during the labor shortage. In this situation, unions have difficulty explaining to employees why they should trust the union and suspect the employer and not the other way around.

So far, wage earners have done well in the current mood struggle, but the next steps are dangerous. If the government doesn't back down, and it doesn't intend to do so, countermeasures must be toughened. When the blows get harder, they inevitably approach the basic needs of Finns – and get emotional.

Twhat's going on is based on opinion manipulation. The government and supporters of the government's labor market reforms emphasize the adverse effects of strikes and their cost. The other side tells terrible horrors about what will happen to the Duna people if the government gets its way and the laws through.

Teollisuusliitto's advertising campaign has straightened out the bends. The advertisements say, among other things, that labor market laws are coming, based on which even the slightest criticism of the employer can lead to dismissal. Of course, this kind of arbitrariness is not true, but now we are looking for maximum effect.

“ When trustees speak, the responsibility rests firmly with the listener.

And the counterparty has not been idle either. The technology industry announced on Monday member survey about the effects of the strike. The survey focused on whether strikes affect the operating conditions of companies in Finland or both the ability and desire to employ and invest in Finland.

In a survey of companies employing more than 250 people, one in four said that production has been moved to the group's foreign units due to strikes. 40 percent of the respondents said that the strikes reduce investments in Finland at least somewhat. There are also jobs.

When techno companies are asked about the effects of the strike during the industrial action, it is of course clear that they answer that the damage is really great. The pressure to exaggerate is greater than the need to stick to the plain truth. Companies are not referees who watch labor market disputes from the sidelines.

It is quite clear that labor disputes harm the Finnish economy and companies. But it would be quite bold to claim that the impact of strikes on investment intentions could be isolated from the general investment intentions of companies. They have been quite few for many years for completely different reasons. The amounts of dividends, on the other hand, have been significant.

Political strikes have not been a big problem in Finland so far. Currently, political strikes are opposed, among other things, to the banning of political strikes. The use of that weapon is also being restricted by law, so political strikes will hardly affect in reality what kind of investment environment companies consider Finland to be in the coming years and decades. When the trustees who are raging around the labor market dispute speak, the responsibility rests firmly with the listener.

Tthose following the night market crisis from the sidelines have hoped that a common situational picture of the Finnish economy and its needs would be obtained, which would help in the creation of harmony. The situation seems to be somewhat congruent, but the interests are not.

When we get into fights, the first thing that dies is the truth.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.