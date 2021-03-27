Editorial The treatment and fate of Alexei Navalny is in Putin’s hands

If Alexei Navalnyi loses his health or dies, it is directly the responsibility of his captor, Vladimir Putin.

Pokrovin a close circle of Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician in prison, is concerned about his life and health. Navalny is reported to have severe pain for which he has apparently not received proper treatment or medication.

In prison, Navalnyi is awakened at night every hour. Authorities say they want to make sure Navalnyi does not run away. It is a new example of the arrogant style of the Russians. Of course, everyone understands that Navalnyi cannot escape and does not even want to do it, after all, he returned voluntarily from Germany. The Russian authorities want to show that they are doing what they want, and now they want to bully and torture the critic of President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently called Putin a killer in a television interview. The brutal treatment of the opposition leader is new evidence of the direction taken by Russia. If Alexei Navalnyi loses his health or dies, it is directly the responsibility of his captor, Vladimir Putin.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.