Editorial The tower houses in Pasila were superior to build

YIT would have liked to change its winning proposal and finally found expensive towers to be too big a risk.

In the pictures everything looked great. “The triangular shape is an ingenious, really great insight,” glowed even often so critical of the Association of Architects Safan President Sanna Helander.

The project, led by the construction company YIT, had just won the design and construction competition in Keski-Pasila in the autumn of 2018 with triangular tower buildings named Trigoni. The main designer was Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Architects. The winner received permission to build the first two tower blocks. If all went well, there could be more of them.

Three years later, a couple of weeks ago YIT announcedthat it withdraws from the project. There will be no tower blocks in Keski-Pasila, the highest of which would have risen up to 200 meters. It could have already been called a skyscraper.

Futuristic cloud castles collapsed into everyday realities and eventually also into a corona pandemic. A small plot of land and triangular buildings were ultimately an impossible equation. The whole project would have cost about half a billion euros. High construction is already expensive in principle, so YIT considered the risk too high. The company is recording a loss of EUR 15 million on the project.

The process got into trouble right from the start, when YIT wanted to change the original plans. Among other things, it would have liked houses with thicker frames. The city could not agree to this, as the victory in the competition had come with the triangular towers and the corresponding cityscape.

Construction costs rose, and eventually the economy and society were plunged into a corona pandemic. Investors and tenants became more cautious. The construction costs of the Pasila shopping center Tripla had already caused problems for YIT and the CEO eron.

A lot has happened in three years. In business premises, demand is for spacious floors rather than towers. Will telecommuting continue or will it become a kind of hybrid permanently? What are the views of shopping malls, stone shops or restaurants?

Helsinki the city had loaded a lot of expectations into Trigon. The towers had to revolutionize the whole cityscape. On the other hand, many sigh with relief: maritime Helsinki, that precious national landscape, is not ruined. The tower houses share opinions, and Helsinki does not only have good experiences of them.

In its time, YIT built the Cirrus tower building in Vuosaari. In terms of plans, it looked great, but the end result was disappointing. The house became a thick bastard because only as such was it economically viable. The dream of a magnificent landmark in Vuosaari did not come true.

Tower houses are now being built in Kalasatama, where the apartments have been sold moderately. The Redi shopping center, on the other hand, has caused problems for the construction company SRV. The third tower under construction was bought by Kojam as rental apartments. A total of eight towers have been designed. They will be built if there is enough demand.

Central Pasilan tower plans played the most spectacular role in the plans. The city and the landowner, the state Senate Real Estate, now have two options: rethink everything or start negotiations with Skanska, the second-largest construction company in the competition, and Alan Architects.

Central Pasila should connect East and West Pasila and create another center in Helsinki, an “urban and ecological city center”. The new Pasila railway station, Tripla and the adjacent residential buildings are already contributing to this goal. The idle land and the former railway yard will be filled to the north in the coming years.

The plots of the tower houses will certainly get some dense and high-rise construction in time, as the location is guaranteed to be one of the best in Finland.

