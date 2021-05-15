Editorial The Tokyo Olympics were unpopular and hosting them during a pandemic is risky for both Japan and the Olympic Movement

Editorial|Editorial

Throughout the year, the Japanese have opposed holding the Olympics in a pandemic situation. If all does not go down the tube, the loss of image for the International Olympic Committee will be enormous.

20:15

Finland already nurturing hope in normal life, the Olympic Committee is preparing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics and the people to watch the Games from the couch. Audiences from abroad will not be accepted. In June, it will be decided whether the Japanese will be able to watch the competitions in the stands.