Saturday, May 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The Tokyo Olympics were unpopular and hosting them during a pandemic is risky for both Japan and the Olympic Movement

by admin
May 15, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

Throughout the year, the Japanese have opposed holding the Olympics in a pandemic situation. If all does not go down the tube, the loss of image for the International Olympic Committee will be enormous.

For subscribers

20:15

Finland already nurturing hope in normal life, the Olympic Committee is preparing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics and the people to watch the Games from the couch. Audiences from abroad will not be accepted. In June, it will be decided whether the Japanese will be able to watch the competitions in the stands.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #Tokyo #Olympics #unpopular #hosting #pandemic #risky #Japan #Olympic #Movement

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The French welcomed the decision of Russia on the USA and the Czech Republic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?