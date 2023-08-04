The protection police opposes the publication of Tiitisen’s list, and Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) does not question Supo’s position.

Yone of the basic tricks in the political playbook is to turn the conversation from a topic that is embarrassing from one’s point of view to something else – it’s also called the look-a-squirrel trick. The trick seemed to be resorted to by Finance Minister Riikka Purra (ps), who demanded the so-called The publication of the Tiitisen list, when the public was uproarious about the racist messages of Wille Rydman (ps). Other politicians have joined the chorus.

Tiitisen’s list is the list of 18 Finns who were believed to have been in contact with the East German security service Stasi, which the security police received from the West German security service BND. The Protection Police opposes the publication of the list because it claims that it would endanger Supo’s intelligence contacts. Supo is under the Ministry of the Interior, and the ministry is headed by the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps), who not questionable Supo’s interpretation. HS supports the publication of Tiitisen’s list and has also requested it through the courts, without success. It would be good if the issue was really promoted, and not just as a political squirrel.

