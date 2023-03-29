Editorial | The three biggest parties are almost level – the election turned into a real thriller

In the support survey published by Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday, the coalition led the equal Sdp and Basic Finns by only 0.6 percentage points.

EThe local elections will take place on Sunday this week, and the competition for the first place is only getting tougher.

It is clearly visible in the recent HS-gallup, which was published on Tuesday. According to it, the Kokoumu is still the most popular party with 19.8 percent support, but second place is shared by Sdp and Purussuomalaiset with 19.2 percent support. The top three are therefore within one percentage point.

As the race for first place and the prime minister’s position gets tougher, the parties outside the top three have to fight even harder for attention. The most popular of this group is the center, whose support has risen to 11.4 percent. It is followed by the Greens (8.4 percent) and the Left Alliance (8.3 percent) as well as Rkp (4.5 percent), the Christian Democrats (4.0 percent), Liike Nyt (1.9 percent) and others (3.3 percent ). From the last election debates, you can therefore expect sparks between the leaders of parties other than the largest parties.

The support seen in the opinion polls of the coalition has melted away as the elections approach, as usually happens to early favorites. The party hopes that its supporters will go to the polls more diligently than the supporters of competitors. There is now a fierce competition for the last places in the constituencies, so in these elections every vote can really decide.

The election result of Basic Finns is always swayed by whether the party’s supporters go on the move. It is now also important for Sdp. The party’s support is increased by the popularity of Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd), but a large number of people for whom voting is not an established habit have become supporters.

OFthere has been a lot of talk about so-called tactical voting under the mothers’ election. It has different definitions, and it has not been a stranger in Finland in the past, especially in constituencies of several provinces or in small constituencies. In these elections, however, tactical voting means that people vote for a party other than their own number one choice, so that a party may or may not become the prime minister’s party or the government.

Tactical voting became a popular term in these elections shortly after the Sdp made the attraction of Green and left-wing coalition voters a central part of its election strategy. The party’s message has been that only by voting for Democrats can you prevent a bourgeois government and basic Finns from getting into government. Sdp’s message seems to have sunk in especially among those who previously voted for the Greens.

The Greens, aware of the collapse of their popularity, have recently started a counter-attack against both the Dems and tactical voting in order to get their supporters back. There is also fear in the center that their own supporters will vote for the coalition or Basic Finns to prevent Marin from continuing as prime minister.

Of course, not all party transitions are based on a tactical voting decision. Most of them do not have a strict party position, but in the end they make their decision between a couple of parties. Influencing the composition of the next government is a fully justified reason for the voting decision and should not be labeled as suspicious. However, if you intend to use tactics, it is good to understand that the Finnish system is difficult to predict. When the last seats in the constituencies may be won by a few votes, the tacticians can even produce the opposite result of what they had hoped for.

Vso the aales remain exciting until the end, which may excite the voters. The early voting that ended on Tuesday was more lively than the last election, which, however, does not guarantee an increase in the turnout for the entire election.

The situation, where the support of the three largest parties is almost at the same level during the election week, may, however, inspire voters. The election will be exciting.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.