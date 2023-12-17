Editorial | The threat of Venezuela, which is hungry for land from its neighbor, is a new example of the cycle of crises

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's demands for Guyana may be just talk and campaigning, but making such demands is still reprehensible.

17.12. 19:00

Mthe world has watched with concern when Venezuela has accelerated its old demands to get the territories of its neighbor Guyana for itself. Concerns eased only slightly when Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro promised not to escalate the conflict during a meeting with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Thursday. The promises of authoritarian leaders must be treated with caution.

According to Venezuela, its eastern border should run along the Essequibo River. It is not a minor border dispute, as Venezuela claims two-thirds of Guyana's area. The conflict would also expand quickly, because due to the difficult terrain, Venezuela would have to launch a ground attack through Brazil.

There are two obvious main ones, with a bunch of smaller ones on top of them. The first is oil. Venezuela has huge oil reserves, but the populist and corrupt leftist rule of Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chávez have collapsed both the oil industry and the state economy. There is oil in the area it claims from Guyana, which Venezuela covets.

Another reason is domestic politics. Maduro has promised presidential elections for next year, which should be relatively free in order to ease US sanctions. However, Maduro is unpopular, so he is trying to warm up the popular demand for territory in Venezuela. The territorial claim goes back to the time before Venezuela and Guyana were independent. Since independence, Venezuela has brought it up regularly, even though under international law the area unquestionably belongs to Guyana.

Maduro's threat can only be talk. But it is also a sad sign that various smaller crises may start to emerge in different parts. If the perception of the West's helplessness spreads, stronger countries are free to threaten smaller ones. This suits Venezuela's ally Russia very well.

