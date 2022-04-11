Editorial The third path of security policy was left behind by the war in Ukraine

Until recently, the Defense Alliance with Sweden would have been an excellent idea for Finland. Now, however, the time is different.

Sdp: n Erkki Tuomioja, former Foreign Minister and Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, who has long been considered a key foreign policy thinker, took part in the NATO debate on Sunday at Hufvudstadsbladet by interview. In it, he claimed that the Swedish Minister of Defense, Peter Hultqvist, was pushing for a Finnish-Swedish defense alliance.

According to Tuomioja, Hultqvist has negotiated with the Finnish Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center). Both defense ministers denied that the matter was at least seriously negotiated. Admittedly, Hultqvist stated that he did not comment on the confidential discussions.

Finland and Sweden are close partners, and they will further intensify security co-operation in the future. However, the Defense League is a different matter. Already a couple of hundred years ago, Sweden came to the conclusion that the country should not commit itself to defending Finland. That decision has kept and guaranteed Sweden a long period of peace.

Sweden has a fairly strong naval and air force, but no notable ground forces, as Sweden drove down its national defense after the collapse of the Soviet Union. This acknowledged mistake will not be rectified quickly, although Sweden will strengthen its defense. It is therefore questionable what Tuomioja meant when he said that the Defense League could act as a temporary solution to the current situation. Shelter for this emergency is only available at NATO.

Tuomioja has good networks in both Finland and Sweden. He knows that the Finnish Social Democrats are making a positive NATO policy at the beginning of May. It’s certainly a tough place for a veteran politician, which may partly explain his departure. Nordic co-operation – albeit under the wing of the United States – would be ideologically easier than NATO membership. The third way could also taste for Swedish demarches, who are having difficulty forming their own NATO position during the upcoming autumn elections.

In Finland, all parties are now making an astonishingly rapid turnaround in security policy. At that pace, there may not be time left to evaluate all aspects of membership. In Sweden, on the other hand, there is still support for Olof Palme’s foreign policy idealism. It has been marked by loud anti-Americanism – at least in rhetoric, though not always on a practical level.

Hopes for the third road can be seen elsewhere as well. In the Nordic countries, there has been talk of neutrality or non-alignment, elsewhere in Europe, for example, “the strategic autonomy of the EU”.

The search for a European path independent of the United States has, in practice, been largely a matter of celebration. Europe has not done much in its defense. It became embarrassing when the United States began to demand greater responsibility for its own defense from European countries.

The war in Ukraine showed cold options. It is only a matter of humiliating Russia’s demands or adapting to US leadership – even if it means that Europeans will have to acknowledge the painful thing: Europe is a former world power.

Even in Sweden is facing difficult choices. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen warned (HS 11.4.) that Sweden would become a “weak link” in Russia’s eyes if it decided to remain outside NATO upon Finland’s accession. It can still happen. Sweden also wants to make its own decisions.

Sweden’s solution is important for Finland. The simultaneous accession of the two Nordic countries would send a different message and create wider opportunities than the membership application sent by Finland alone as express mail. Neighboring countries are now looking at the changed situation together. Hopefully they will also be able to find common solutions.

