Editorial | The terrorist attacks by Hamas started a new cycle of revenge

The attack of the terrorist organization Hamas on Saturday from Gaza to Israel has shocked. It has ripple effects on, for example, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

TThe large-scale attack on Israel launched by the errorist organization Hamas on Saturday has shocked with its brutality. The weekend was one of the bloodiest in Israeli and Palestinian history, and the worst may not have been seen yet.

The large-scale attack was clearly a surprise to Israel, whose military intelligence has been considered one of the best in the world. Israel had been prepared for Hamas to fire occasional rockets from the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip, but not to this extent – let alone to the infiltration of Hamas fighters into Israel. On the Israeli side, the intruders killed people in execution style and took many people as hostages to Gaza. The hostages, which include both soldiers and civilians, will inevitably affect Israel’s countermeasures.