Editorial The Swedish bourgeois parties are making a real complete turnaround

Editorial|Editorial

Sweden is not only in a coronavirus crisis but also in the midst of a political upheaval, with the bourgeois parties one after another outlining that they can co-operate with the national conservative Swedish Democrats.

For subscribers

The Swedish Liberal Party endorsed the line taken by President Nyamko Sabun that the party would agree to cooperate with the Swedish Democrats.­

20:15

Restrictions instead, the coronavirus strategy, which emphasized recommendations, gave Sweden and the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell international attention. Other countries compared their own line to Sweden – and sighed with relief. Sweden made a serious mistake at the beginning of the pandemic. At first, it was not understood how easily the virus would infect caregivers of the elderly.