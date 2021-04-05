Editorial The Swedish bourgeois parties are making a real complete turnaround

Editorial|Editorial
Sweden is not only in a coronavirus crisis but also in the midst of a political upheaval, with the bourgeois parties one after another outlining that they can co-operate with the national conservative Swedish Democrats.
For subscribers
20:15
Restrictions instead, the coronavirus strategy, which emphasized recommendations, gave Sweden and the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell international attention.
Other countries compared their own line to Sweden – and sighed with relief. Sweden made a serious mistake at the beginning of the pandemic. At first, it was not understood how easily the virus would infect caregivers of the elderly.
Topics related to the article
.
#Editorial #Swedish #bourgeois #parties #making #real #complete #turnaround
Leave a Reply