Editorial The Supreme Court turns the clock back in the United States

The Supreme Court is revoking the 1973 right to abortion. The decision could bring new momentum to Democrats who have long suffered from ideological anemia.

The right to abortion opponents are delighted and supporters furious at the U.S. Supreme Court’s motion for a ruling on Monday, which would overturn the 1973 Wade v. Roe ruling.

The court’s decision in the case is expected in June-July. If the 1973 decision is overturned, states can decide on the legality of abortion. At least 18 states are expected to enact very strict abortion laws quickly.

Legalizing abortion was a key goal of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. When Congress was unable to rule on the matter, the decision remained with the court, which ended in a permissive position. For the Conservatives, the repeal of this decision became a big goal on which the ideological counterattack of the movement was organized.

Opponents of abortion did not have a majority, but their power was based on strict organization. They supported politicians who pledged to oppose abortion. The goal was to get the Conservatives to the Supreme Court.

Tactic He paid off when President Donald Trump paid his debts to the right-wing by appointing three conservatives to the Supreme Court. It is they who play a key role in the abortion solution.

Abortion there is more to the game. The motion emphasizes that the Constitution does not mention the right to abortion. On the same basis, gay associations can be threatened on the same basis. Liberals fear that the Supreme Court, in its sense of power, will begin to turn the clock back properly.

This rage could provide power for Democrats who have been drifting towards defeat in the November congressional election and perhaps also in the 2024 presidential election. While the majority of Americans support Democrats, the party is having difficulty getting its troops moving. The right of a woman to dictate her own body is a theme that can awaken people and turn a political initiative to the left again.

