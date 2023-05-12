Editorial | The Sultan’s throne wobbles

Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday have enormous geopolitical significance for the West.

Tin urks, both the parliament and the president are elected at the same time on sunday. The Turkish elections should not be called the most important elections of this year. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants to continue his 20-year reign, but the throne is shaky.

If Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint presidential candidate of the electoral alliance of six opposition parties, managed to win the elections either in the first round on Sunday or in the second round two weeks later, there would be an upheaval both in Turkey and in its relations with the outside world. Kılıçdaroğlu, representing the largest opposition party CHP, talks about a return to parliamentarism.

Primarily, the opposition is united by the goal of overthrowing the authoritarian Erdoğan. It may not even be possible. Erdoğan may have his own plan in case he does not get an election victory through honest means. Erdoğan’s rule may have already passed the point of no return to democracy, but the opposition hopes that is not the case. The turnout is expected to be high in the elections.

In any case, democracy is at its last. If Erdoğan wins, he will shake off the last shreds of democracy from Turkey. It is feared that the defeat will lead to violence, and therefore Kılıçdaroğlu hopes that opposition supporters will stay at home on election night.

Erdoğan’s Turkey is not a democracy, and Sunday’s elections are not free or fair. During Erdoğan’s reign, the institutions of democracy, including a judiciary independent of freedom of speech, have been dismantled and power has been concentrated, up to the election commission, to the Justice and Development Party, or AKP.

Most recently, the failed coup attempt in 2016 gave Erdoğan a reason to throw dissidents into prisons and bring civil society to its knees. During the election, political challengers are indicted in order to prevent the candidacy.

Turks have a huge meaning for the west. NATO country Turkey is the gatekeeper of the Black Sea and a regional power between Europe and the Middle East.

Turkey’s relations with the United States are very strained. Erdoğan’s relationship with Russia is close but tense. When Western sanctions hit Russia, wealthy Russians with their money moved to Turkey. Turkey has stayed out of the refugee front and increased trade with Russia. Russia gives Turkey gas and oil bills payment time, thanks to which Erdoğan can afford to make election promises to supporters even in the midst of a huge economic crisis.

Turkey’s economic crisis is a decisive factor in the elections. AKP remained in power, buoyed by strong economic growth. Now the support is being eaten up by the price of food and housing, which has risen beyond the pain point. To hang on to power, the AKP is desperate and cooperates with extreme nationalists. The atmosphere in Turkey is very nationalistic.

Russia hopes for Erdoğan’s victory, the West for Kılıçdaroğlu. Under the leadership of the conciliatory Kılıçdaroğlu, Turkey’s relationship especially with the European Union would be strengthened. In the West, Erdoğan has no confidence.

Erdoğan’s delay in Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO ratifications strained the previously good relations between Turkey and Finland. Turkey played with Sweden’s NATO ratification until election day.

In Erdoğan’s game, Sweden’s relationship with the Kurdish party PKK and its allies is domestic and foreign political fuel to fuel his own goals. The Kurdish issue is related to Erdoğan’s goals in Turkey, NATO and neighboring Syria.

If Erdoğan wins the election, he may change his mind about Sweden’s NATO membership – or not, if he imagines that there is still something to be milked from Sweden.

