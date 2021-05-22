Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The struggle for values ​​is decided by reality

by admin
May 22, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

Prime Minister Sanna Marin seems to have turned the SDP around thinking: for her, prosperity is the foundation of the economy.

For subscribers

At the virtual May Day party of Prime Minister Sanna Marin SDP. Picture: Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva

16:30

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) opened her thinking in Yle’s municipal election exam on Thursday in an interesting way. Marin talked a lot and heartily about the welfare state, but not at all about how the various subsidies and services are paid. Businesses and the economy would not seem to have much of a place in the Prime Minister’s thinking.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #struggle #values #decided #reality

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Francesc Arnau dies at 46

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?