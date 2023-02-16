Editorial | The strike, which silenced the ports, would become expensive if prolonged

90 percent of Finland’s foreign trade passes through ports.

Athe dockers’ strike at the ports started early on Wednesday morning, when the transport trade union AKT rejected mediator Leo Suomaa’s settlement proposals on Tuesday evening. The offered texts and especially the proposed increases did not suit AKT.

AKT chairman Ismo Kokko said on Tuesday evening that the level of increase in the technology industry is not enough for the union. Kokko wants to challenge the entire current labor market model, where the key sectors of the export industry both open the wage cycle and determine the level of wage increases. The ACP is still trying to get wage increases similar to those of German industry, i.e. 8.5 percent in two years.

In addition to the ports, the shutdowns include freight traffic along the roads. Bus traffic in the capital region is also threatened by a strike at the turn of the month.

Bthe proposed proposal would have brought a total of 5.7 percent salary increases during the two-year contract period, while the new employee contract in the technology industry has been calculated to bring seven percent raises in two years. According to Satamaoperatorei, which represents the employers, the settlement proposal followed the industry’s so-called general line. Apparently that’s also true.

The port strike is definitely one of the strongest weapons of industrial action. The seriousness of the industrial action is reflected by the fact that many representatives of employers in different fields have presented their concerns or assessments of the effects of the strike. For the first time during this labor market winter, the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK has also intervened publicly in the situation. Ever since EK stopped making centralized income solutions, the voices have mainly been the leaders of employers’ associations in various fields.

EK is concerned for large export companies. The strike at the ports freezes Finnish exports and imports. 90 percent of foreign trade passes through ports. According to EK’s estimate, 350 million euros worth of goods pass through the ports per day.

Tthe successful limited strike in the trade sector also gained some sympathy from the trade’s customers. The stevedores’ strike hardly gets the same sympathy. The stoppage of exports does not bother the average consumer, but the stoppage of imports is first seen in the stores as a decrease in fruits, vegetables and other fresh products.

Another reason for the possible lack of sympathy is the wages of the stevedores: due to their salary, stevedores belong to the elite of the Duna people. According to port operators, stevedores earn 4,000 euros and up to 4,400 euros per month with allowances. According to the employers’ association, the wages of stevedores are 28 percent better than the wages of industrial workers.

AKP does not panic, even though there is no sympathy for the industrial struggle. The members of the union do know their value and importance to the country’s security of supply. Port stevedores are a small key group whose power of pressure is based on the fact that it has its foot in the throat of the Finnish economy.

Of course, you can ask if it is right for the ACP to extort benefits for themselves by taking the national economy hostage. Such questions always come to the surface in connection with ACP strikes, and probably not least now, when the economy is already on the edge of recession and the parliamentary elections are just around the corner. On the other hand, AKT does the same as the others: looks after the interests of its own members. Although from a rare strong position.

Suomaa did not invite the parties to the labor dispute to a new mediation during office hours on Wednesday. Maybe he has thought that now he will let the strikers let off the most steam before another meeting.

Employees and office holders in the municipal sector also get their share of AKT’s salary increases. In the signing protocol of the municipal sector, it was agreed that the wage increases of municipalities and welfare areas this year and next year will be calculated from the average of the increases in the technology industry, the basic chemical industry and the truck industry. If AKT gets more than industry with its strikes, part of it will also flow to the municipal sector.

