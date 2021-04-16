Editorial The star lit up the basketball sky

Finnish a new star lit up the night of the sport the night before Friday, when 194-centimeter Awak Kuier was booked for his second booking round in the WNBA League for Women’s North American Professional Basketball. The Finnish center was booked by Dallas Wings. Taru Tuukkanen was booked for the same league in 2001, but no agreement was reached.

A total of seven Finns have been reserved for the men’s professional league NBA, of whom Hanno Möttölä, Erik Murphy and Lauri Markkanen have made it to the action. Awak Kuier has often been compared to Markkas.

Kuier’s story seeks out peers. His family fled the Sudanese civil war and ended up in Finland. Kuier himself was born in Cairo in 2001. In Kotka, Kuier was bullied and moved to the Helsinki metropolitan area, where he became a top player in good coaching. A professional contract also brings in money. Kuier has promised to buy a house for his parents.

Good luck!

