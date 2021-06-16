No Result
Editorial The Sote model is good enough

by admin_gke11ifx
June 16, 2021
Editorial

On the eve of the reform, it is good to recall why the reform was originally set in motion.

Markus Lohi (center), chairman of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health, presented the committee’s report on social reform on Tuesday in Parliament. Next to the committee’s vice-chairman Mia Laiho (Kok). Picture: Seppo Samuli / Lehtikuva

Moneen the once-soaked sote reform would finally seem to be coming to fruition. Parliament will be able to vote on it next week after the Social Affairs and Health Committee gave the green light to the reform on Tuesday.

Officials and politicians have spent a long day bundling a package of laws in the midst of a corona pandemic. The hard work can be given their sincere praise, as postponing the reform and continuing the uncertainty once again would have been bad news for the entire sote sector, as well as a new blow to the credibility of the political system.

