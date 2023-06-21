Editorial | The Sote map will be redrawn immediately

In social and health care, the need for cost control is so great that both the division of regions and the services offered are changing.

Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government may soon redraw the map of welfare areas. The current model includes 22 regions, and the model has only been half a year old, but it immediately became too expensive due to the austerity pressures of the state economy.

A maximum of twelve – that was the goal of the coalition when the number of regions was negotiated in the program of Juha Sipilä’s (Centre) government. At the same time, the coalition pushed for freedom for citizens to obtain their services from either the public or private sector.

The Sipilä government’s health and safety project collapsed in the last few meters. Now, as the prime minister’s party, the coalition will be able to use the medicines it offers, when the debt curve of the state economy is being folded.

In curbing the government’s additional debt, the successful curbing of social security costs is a matter of fate. More than a quarter of the state’s expenditures for the entire year sink into welfare areas. In the current system, most of the money goes to specialized hospital care and care for the elderly.

The government program is now pulling the strings. The purpose is to curb cost growth by three billion euros by 2031. Without measures, health and social care expenses would reach the level of more than 30 billion euros at the turn of the decade.

Lthe ause formations in the government program are dull reading for small welfare areas. The evaluation procedure of the Ministry of Finance would henceforth await the region immediately if the region has to go through even one additional funding procedure when the money runs out.

When deciding on funding, the government intends to place more emphasis on the number of residents in the area than before. The idea of ​​a provincial tax is now so deeply entrenched that few people remember that it was once seriously planned by some.

The government program talks about the yellow card procedure. In it, the state provides enhanced profit management in a situation where the economy of the region is in jeopardy.

The government wants the high-paid senior management of the welfare regions to be responsible for keeping within the financial framework. The evaluation procedure always involves a “review of the actions of the public administration”.

In practice, the evaluation procedure would directly mean an investigation of the regional connection.

“ The government program swears by technology and digital services.

The current social security map has several small areas. More than half of the regions currently have less than 200,000 inhabitants, and the population forecast does not bode well for them: the number of inhabitants will increase by 2040 in only eight welfare regions.

Even in the current model, there are three regions with less than a hundred thousand inhabitants: Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Itä-Uusimaa.

If and when connections start to come, it will mean for many that services will move further away – or at the end of the phone and internet connection.

Bthe induction program swears by technology and digital services. First, however, the current long treatment lines should be dismantled, and the government plans to do that by directing people to private services.

The size of the Kela compensation is not yet known, but there is a reversal to the previous policy, which, if followed, caused the level of Kela compensation to collapse in two decades.

The government also encourages welfare areas to acquire services from private producers even more. The idea is that this way social security production can be achieved more efficiently and cheaper, but the reality can of course be different.

For example, in Oulu this year, people have wondered why the Oulu University Hospital, which has suffered from overcrowding in youth psychiatry, has not purchased services from private individuals. Too expensive, the hospital has argued, among other things.

The new government program orders welfare areas to focus even more on what is essential. We want to eliminate useless treatments and examinations as well as writing statements.

It is likely that free or almost free healthcare services will decrease for each of us. You have to prepare for it, otherwise the equation of spending control of billions won’t work.

