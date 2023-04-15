President Emmanuel Macron pursued French interests in China at the expense of the EU.

RThe unsuccessful visit to China by the Anska president, Emmanuel Macron, has driven a wedge between the EU and the United States as well as within the EU. Macron traveled to Beijing ostensibly to negotiate with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on ways to support peacemaking in Ukraine, but really the most important thing for the French leader was to promote French trade and his own position as a statesman operating on the world stage.

Macron avoided difficult topics in China, but the real storm arose from the interview he gave after returning home. In it, Macron commented on the strained relations between the United States and China as if France were looking at the countries’ dispute and Taiwan’s military pressure from the role of an outsider. “Europe should not get involved in crises that do not belong to us,” Macron said.

Macron’s unfortunate comments reflect a long tradition of French diplomacy. The country is trying to emphasize its own position by seeking a third way between the great powers, which has often meant inciting Russia and China and criticizing the United States. For the self-conscious French, it is humiliating that American soldiers have saved the country in two world wars and are still protecting Europe with guns.

Macron’s goal is a stronger and more independent European Union – led by France. France promotes the “strategic autonomy” of the EU, i.e. a more independent role of the Union in relation to, above all, the United States. Macron’s position as the continent’s number one leader has strengthened since Angela Merkel was replaced by a weak Olaf Scholz in Germany.

In real life, Europe’s autonomy stumbles over the fact that the EU needs the United States for its own defense – and now also for the defense of Ukraine. The new NATO countries of Eastern Europe recognize these facts. So does Finland. In countries close to Russia, it is considered important that the United States wants to continue to interfere in European crises.

In the United States, Macron’s speeches have been poorly received. They provide weapons to those Republicans who do not want to give the money of American taxpayers to Ukraine. Republican senator Marco Rubio already had time to say that the United States may have to let the Europeans manage Ukraine if the Europeans do not want to stand alongside the Americans in Asia.

