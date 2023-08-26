Thailand’s elite and the military leadership found ways to sideline the Liike forte party, which won the elections, and keep power in their own hands.

JFinnish politics sometimes feels like a messy game, so it’s worth getting to know what’s happening in Thailand at the same time.

The country, which is also popular with Finnish tourists, celebrated the temporary victory of democracy in May, when the new Liike ääää party became the country’s largest party in the elections, especially with the votes of young people. Together with the second-placed opposition party Pheu Thai, the party got a clear majority in the lower house of parliament. Pita Limjaroenrat, the 42-year-old chairman of the Movement Forward party, was considered a self-evident prime minister.

Pita said that he was striving to form a six-party government that would reduce the power of the military and dismantle the privileges of economic life. For the past decade, Thailand has been ruled by a military-backed government led by a former general, Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Pita started his project with support from Pheu Thai, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Shinawatra is the youngest daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Then the intrigue started.

I like was stated having inherited shares of the ITV Media company from his father. He had done nothing in the company, but owning a media company was found to be illegal for a politician. With the help of a form error, Pita was shunted aside.

USrettha Thavisin, a real estate mogul representing Pheu Thai, was appointed as the next prime minister. On him allegedly having a relationship with Thaksin Shinawatra’s younger sister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was the Prime Minister of Thailand in the 2010s. The Shinawatra clan had therefore made a new deal with the army and the royal house.

The new government enjoys the support of the military and the business world, and the reforms that threaten their power have now been swept aside. Fresh opinion poll however, 64 percent of Thais oppose the Pheu Thai-led government.

To appease the people, the government promised to distribute digital money of 10,000 baht (about 264 euros) to everyone over 16 years old. The minimum wage limit will also be raised. The package also included the fact that Thaksin Shinawatra, who had been in voluntary exile for more than 15 years returned on his private plane to Thailand, to formally serve his prison sentence.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.