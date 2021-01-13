Editorial The snowstorm brought variation to Corona Anxiety

The joy of winter was evident in the courtyards and parks.

Helsinki the rescue service on Tuesday urged people to stay telecommuting and avoid extra driving. The call was appropriate, because at least in the Helsinki metropolitan area, snow could be directly submerged.

As with many other things, Pyry had its pros and cons. For some, the excessive snowfall was embarrassing when it was difficult to move outside. The snowflake dance didn’t laugh when cars got stuck in the cinema. For others, the snow brought much-needed variation and even joy in the midst of the Corona Anxiety.

Although the weather was bad, the joy of winter was evident in the courtyards and parks. Not such a small pimple that it would not be cooled there with a sled or sled. The snowy winter is also visible as a spike in the economy.

Snowy weather has been calculated to increase sales of winter sports equipment up to tenfold. You are also a ski and sled dealer sell prefer not to look at full shelves and warehouses.

In general, excessive snowfall is detrimental to air traffic. Now the airports were already quiet.

