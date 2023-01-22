Editorial | The slide of learning must be stopped

There is enough talk about education during elections, because everyone has an opinion about it, although not necessarily information. There is enough reason for all parties to share the long-standing decline in learning outcomes.

School children learning outcomes came up again in the discussion when the Ministry of Education and Culture published a new one last week his cultural review.

According to the review, the decline in learning outcomes that started in basic education at the turn of the millennium has been exceptionally fast internationally. At the same time, the differences in school children’s learning outcomes have grown and reflect the students’ social background more than before. In addition, the differences in learning results between girls and boys are at an exceptionally high level in an international comparison.

The data were troubling, but not surprising. Finland’s fall from the top places in the OECD countries’ Pisa comparison and the deterioration of the learning results of ninth graders have been followed closely in the public eye.

However, the bad news seems to have gotten there slowly. Twenty years ago, Finns were surprised and delighted when, due to the success of the Pisa comparison, Finland had become an admired and emulated model country for education. Now that you’ve gotten used to it, the joy is already over. It is not easy to accept.

About education it is necessary to speak now during the elections. Decreasing learning outcomes and polarization are major concerns for parents thinking about their children’s future. They are also important issues for the nation.

In Finland, it has been imagined that Finns are a highly educated nation. There has even been talk of overtraining. That’s why the information from the education review about the decline in the education level of the population, which has been going on for several decades, is a blunt reminder. The education level of Finnish youth has already fallen below the average level of developed countries, and the education level of the working-age population is falling below the average level of OECD countries.

It is difficult to raise the level of education if every seventh ninth grader’s reading skills are unlikely to make it through further studies after primary school or in working life. Those who read even a little better than this are in great danger of being marginalized. Literacy has become an important differentiator.

The big question is how you can pass primary school without knowing how to read properly. It seems that the threshold for leaving the class has become too high for fear of too much stigmatization. Extending compulsory schooling can improve this, but only if it encourages catching problems in time and not prolonging the student’s floundering by another two years.

Deteriorated Pisa results cannot be explained only by the larger number of students with foreign backgrounds, but attention must be paid especially to the reading of boys with immigrant backgrounds. A recent study by the National Education Evaluation Center saysthat in some schools the S2 students who speak Finnish or Swedish as their second language did not even reach the level at the beginning of the third grade at which some of their classmates started school.

Let’s talk about big things. The discussion about education is also a discussion about what society wants to be like in the future. Still, the subject may not become a big election topic, because the long bad development blackens everyone’s sides.

In the labor market organization Akava’s election panel this week, the parties were ready to agree on the resources of education in a parliamentary manner for a period longer than the government’s term. On a closer look, the views of the parties on education differ considerably.

A special feature of the school discussion is that everyone considers themselves experts in it. That’s why everyone also believes they know how to fix schools. Actually, the reasons for the drop in learning results are still not properly known – just as at the time it was not known for sure why Finnish schools were so good.

The fast pace of reform has made it difficult to form an overall picture, because things are often changed before all the effects of the previous reform have become clear. That’s why it’s not always known what works and what doesn’t. Now it is known that something is not working, and something needs to be done about it.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.