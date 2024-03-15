Editorial | The situation in Ukraine is harsh but not hopeless

Russia's progress risks leading to pessimism that starts to feed on itself. Actions are now needed from both the West and the leadership of Ukraine.

VIn recent days, in the international public, Ukraine has been talked about more than usual over the heads of Ukrainians.

Particular attention was paid to the interview with Pope Francis, part of which was published by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation last Friday. In it, the Pope said that the stronger party is the one that “has the courage to raise the white flag”.