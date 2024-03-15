Saturday, March 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | The situation in Ukraine is harsh but not hopeless

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | The situation in Ukraine is harsh but not hopeless

Russia's progress risks leading to pessimism that starts to feed on itself. Actions are now needed from both the West and the leadership of Ukraine.

VIn recent days, in the international public, Ukraine has been talked about more than usual over the heads of Ukrainians.

Particular attention was paid to the interview with Pope Francis, part of which was published by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation last Friday. In it, the Pope said that the stronger party is the one that “has the courage to raise the white flag”.

#Editorial #situation #Ukraine #harsh #hopeless

See also  EU decides to exclude "some" Russian banks from Swift
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Oil | The US oil giant made a new oil discovery off Guyana

Oil | The US oil giant made a new oil discovery off Guyana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result