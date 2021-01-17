“You came to see me at night and you told me: that’s how a daddy loves his daughter. The words are chilling. Since last week, it’s as if a dike has broken. The thousands of words published on social networks with the creation of #MeTooInceste tighten our throats by what they say of crimes in the silence and the closed doors of the family circle, of suffering hidden for years, decades … So he there are the numbers. There are, in France, 6.5 million victims of incest. And again, these figures precede this wave caused by Camille Kouchner’s book and the Olivier Duhamel affair.

The times are changing. The revelations of the Harvey Weinstein affair have freed the word of thousands of women, sometimes the most admired, whom we had seen on the very arm of their producer and rapist. And how many anonymous, in other circles? With his book the consent, Vanessa Springora has brought to light this other network of silence at work in certain literary circles, around Gabriel Matzneff. The world of contemporary art has been concerned for a few days with the complaint filed against the plastic artist Claude Lévêque… But how many unresolved secrets?

There is something in common in all these speeches. We knew without knowing. Without wanting to know and say. Male and patriarchal domination in all its forms, positions of power sometimes even arousing shame and guilt, even fear even of losing the affection of relatives, of that father or of that uncle, of betraying the family, a professional environment, are the weapons of crime. It is rare that they are said at the time. This is the essential reason for the debate on imprescriptibility to be relaunched and why we still need more and more people to speak out. We see it with the testimonies of these last days, there is no forgetting for the victims, the suffering is still there, often redoubled to have been killed for so long. There can be no forgetting.