Editorial | The sewer of yesteryears became a popular recreation destination

Editorial|There is still room for improvement in Vantaanjoki’s water quality. There is a demand for new swimming spots, because it seems that more people are moving in all the time.

Bthe day before, the swimming beaches are filled with people who miss being by the water. Helsinki and Espoo have several great seaside destinations for swimmers, and both cities also have beaches a short distance inland.

Deeper, twenty kilometers away inland, the situation is already different. There is little to choose from, the journeys are long and crowded accordingly.

The number of land-based swimming pools corresponding to the demand would require considerable efforts from individual municipalities, which they may not be able to afford. So it would be desirable that the most natural swimming place, the Vantaanjoki, should be suitable for swimming.

Even though Vantaanjoki has been cleaned from the mud drains of previous years, there is still room for improvement in the river’s water quality. Last year, the Vantaanjoki loaded the Gulf of Finland with about 85 tons of phosphorus and 1,360 tons of nitrogen. The amounts increased compared to the previous year, because the year 2023 was rainy.

Nutrients do not necessarily harm river swimmers, because they cannot develop blue-green algae growths in flowing water. However, the river burdens the Baltic Sea with its phosphorus emissions, and algae growth there is a phenomenon every summer.

Faecal bacteria and chemical substances are essential indicators of a river’s swimmability. The turbidity of the water also affects it.

TIn the past years, the poorly functioning old-fashioned treatment plants in the upper reaches of the river occasionally discharged considerable amounts of insufficiently purified wastewater into the river. These special situations arose during power outages and heavy rains.

The municipalities in the river’s catchment area have laudably invested in treatment renovations and new wastewater treatment plants. The last cry of sorrow, the Kirkonkylä wastewater treatment plant in Nurmijärvi, is also going down in history. Last spring, Nurmijärvi Water decided to build a new treatment plant.

There is a reason, because last year the treatment plant dumped more than 13,000 cubic meters of pre-treated wastewater into the Vantaanjoki in a total of 13 days. The other treatment plants were able to carry out their tasks, even though the rainwater came in torrents.

The role of Kirkonkylä treatment plant is small in Vantaanjoki as a whole, but symbolically significant. It is the last point loader built with old-fashioned technology in the catchment area of ​​Vantaanjoki’s 14 municipalities.

Purified in addition to sewage, the hygienic quality of the Vantaanjoki is weakened by fecal-derived bacteria that accumulate in the river from, for example, horse farms and dog droppings.

Due to scattered loading, the hygienic quality of Vantaanjoki was very poor in many places during the rainy season of last August, for example in Helsinki’s Pikkukoski.

There are some dangerous substances such as heavy metals or herbicide residues in the river water, but as a rule their amounts are below the limit values.

VFor years, Päijänne water has been discharged into Keravanjoki, a tributary of Antaanjoki, so that you can swim in the river during the dry summer. In the Vantaa area alone, there are three small swimming spots in Keravanjoki.

There is a lot of pressure to increase swimming places, but there should also be guarantees that the water is suitable for swimming.

No municipality alone can solve the biggest societal problem, i.e. the nutrient load accumulated from Uusimaa’s fields.

Phosphorus runoff has been brought under control for a few years at a time by treating the fields with gypsum and structural lime. It would be desirable if society’s funds were sufficient for this effort in the future.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.