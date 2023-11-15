Editorial | The school was renewed, but the labor peace went

The open office school does not work as expected. In a world of constant multitasking, the school must be able to offer peace of mind.

Itse-guided children in their open-plan school – that was the core idea of ​​the new curriculum launched in 2016 for elementary schools.

There was talk of a revolution in which a child or young person takes the main role. The teacher dodges in front of the class. The classroom turns around – if it even exists. A large part of the teaching takes place outside the classroom.

“There wasn’t enough experience in the planning phase”, is the reason now in Helsinki, where the premises of the open-plan school opened three years ago in Jakomäki were partitioned in the summer during a major renovation.

The renovation of the Kankarepuisto school, which cost almost a million euros, was needed because it was difficult to concentrate in the noisy premises. The stimuli constantly fed by the open office hindered the most important thing, learning.

Similar developments have been reported elsewhere. The revolution seems to have dried up and has gone back to the old ways: traditional classrooms and traditional teaching methods.

When the new curriculum was made almost ten years ago, it was intended to be revolutionary. The school was felt to be behind its time, and a digital leap was especially needed.

To meet the needs of working life, we had to produce curious and entrepreneurial adults. Social interaction skills were emphasized, and the facilities were also harnessed to these needs.

“I would like to know whose idea it was to design these open learning spaces”, asked the Helsinki school teacher of HS in the story. The answer is that at least the Board of Education, whose chief architect visioned for Yle a few years ago, for example: “The idea is that the learning environments slide into each other.”

Political responsibility is borne on both sides of the party field. Minister of Education Krista Kiuru (sd) started the search for a new direction in 2014, and the work continued as ministers Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (right) and Li Andersson (left).

Mthe celebration also brought a lot of good things. Phenomenal learning blurred subject boundaries, and teachers supported each other in teams. Modern school tries to teach to learn: to seek information and analyze it critically.

The new space solutions in particular still received criticism from the start. Many experts found them unsettling and had noticed that they increased concentration difficulties and neuropsychiatric symptoms in primary school children.

The teaching trade association OAJ suspected that it might have been above all a desire to save. In the new schools, the children could be packed into as few squares as possible.

“ The revolution seems to have dried up.

In workplaces, open offices have been mainstream for a long time, and their benefits, such as increased interaction, are perceived as important. On the other hand, the problem of open offices, i.e. the difficulty of concentration, has also been researched information for a long time.

No matter how much we would like to, the human brain cannot handle an impossible number of tasks at once. If the work environment is restless, efficiency suffers and the possibility of mistakes increases.

When smart devices competing for attention are combined with open-plan offices, the ability to concentrate is left to fend for itself. Especially children who already suffer from learning challenges are faced with the impossible.

Qeducation also has to change over time, and change often progresses through experiments. But sometimes you need to change direction.

In its program, the government has promised “to invest in learning basic skills by giving more time and peace of mind to teachers and students”. In particular, additional hours for teaching reading, writing and arithmetic have been promised to primary school.

Finland is in the fortunate position that, in a European comparison, our teachers are still very qualified. Almost everyone is trained in their profession.

It is worth maintaining a good situation and making the school a working environment where everyone can learn in a calm and comfortable way.

