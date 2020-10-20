Editorial The school is not isolated from the escalating confrontations in society, and attempts to silence teachers may increase

In France, it was seen that teachers even risk their lives for an open society.

Last week Islamist attack in France is a stark reminder of the central role the school plays in preventing violent extremism and radicalization.

A young Muslim man grabbed incitement on social media and kicked history teacher Samuel Paty down the street in the Paris suburbs. The teacher had discussed freedom of speech and civil rights with his students and in this context went through the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published by the French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo. In 2015, a group of radical Islamists used cartoons as an incentive to attack Charlie Hebdon’s editorial. Twelve people were murdered in the attack.

The Islamist attacks in Europe in recent years are united by the desire to destabilize an open society. Every day, the front lines of liberal democracy are defended by teachers, journalists, social workers, police and other professionals in their work. In France, it was seen that teachers, even in the name of an open and equal society, risk their lives.

Radicalization is a process that often involves deep experiences of discrimination and abuse. There is no easy answer as to why bitterness drives one person to extremism but not another. However, a wise society tries to prevent exclusion and to promote integration and equality.

The school has a key role to play here. The core tasks of the school include treating students equally and educating them to respect each other and democratic values. However, the school and teachers have to do their important work in the face of ever-increasing pressures.

The influence of religious and political extremism is also felt within the walls of the school. In many countries, it has been observed that students from conservative Muslim families may see cross-pressures of home and school values ​​as attempts to control the use of other students. Teachers are challenged, for example, in the theory of evolution or the Holocaust.

However, it is not just a question of Muslims or immigrants, as schools are at risk of crossfire whenever politics becomes a battle for identities.

In Poland, for example, there is now a struggle to rewrite Poland’s role in the genocide of Jews, for example. There is a similar spirit in the air elsewhere, in Hungary, for example.

The school is not detached from the escalating confrontations of society. Attempts to silence teachers and school may increase where other attempts to undermine organized society.

The school must have rules that are common and clear to everyone, and pressure must not be succumbed to. In it, teachers need a backrest. Preventing radicalization and fanaticism starts at school.

