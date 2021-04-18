Sunday, April 18, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The Saimaa ringed seal needs protection from fishing

by admin
April 18, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

As no political agreement has been reached on the Saimaa fishing restrictions, the first summer of the cubes must be secured by volunteers.

For subscribers

The population of the Saimaa ringed seal, which is classified as very endangered, has slowly recovered. Saimaa currently has about 420-430 ringed seals.­Picture: Juha Metso

16:30

Saimaannorpan a special situation has arisen in conservation just as cubes born in winter are leaving their nest. The regulation on fishing restrictions on Saimaa has expired, and Saimaa does not have any fishing restrictions in force to protect the ringed seal.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #Saimaa #ringed #seal #protection #fishing

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Fashion - Barbara Blanchard: Advocate for Diversity and Inclusion in the Fashion World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.