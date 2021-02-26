Editorial The safe holding of municipal elections is a stress test for democracy

Organizing municipal elections this year will require an exceptional amount to make voting safe. You have to succeed in that task.

For subscribers

Municipal elections are the first elections in Finland since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.­

20:15

This year’s municipal elections are emphatically coronary viral elections. So far, the main theme of the municipal elections has been whether elections can be held.

There is a three-week course of coronavirus control measures that will close society in a new way. They also clear space for municipal elections. The decision to postpone or hold an election is made by politicians elected by the people. That is how it should be.