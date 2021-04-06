Editorial The rule of law should address its vulnerabilities – the independence of the judiciary is not a matter of course in Finland either

There is no reason to lull into the belief that we could not happen in the same way as in Hungary and Poland.

Coronavirus pandemic time has made it clear: it is never worth saying that we never will.

Pandemic control has revealed surprising features of Finnish governance and politics.

Forces and counter-forces have not always worked as expected, attempts have been made to cross the boundaries of competence between authorities and fundamental rights have been sought to be limited to the style of sanctification. It has seemed that legality control has been dormant. The views of the legality supervisor have not been heard in the drafting of the law, as Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti says.