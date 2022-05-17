Editorial The rule of law must be upheld at all times, and now the role of the jurors needs to be considered

There has been a debate about the strange solution of the Central Finnish District Court, which concerns the entire legal system. Its possible reform needs are currently being considered anyway.

Jury system has again sparked debate. This time, the ignition is the decision of the Central Finland District Court, where the court dismissed the rape charge with the votes of the jurors. The jurors are lay members of the district court appointed by the municipal councils who are not required to have legal training.

The district judge presiding over the hearing found convincing evidence to support the prosecution. However, the jurors in the jury disagreed. They based their view on the fact that the victim of the suspected crime had participated in the filming of the TV series shortly after the incident. “According to general life experience, after a few months, a rape victim will not be able to participate in such,” the settlement read.

The reasoning was understandably upset, and the whole legal system was soon talked about. Jury members rarely vote to overturn a judge, but when this happens, it is usually a sexual offense (HS 16.5.). Judges have long questioned the benefits of lay members in a system aimed at legal certainty in polls. There is also a problem with the selection of jurors, which is partisan.

“ Strange solutions take away the credibility of the whole system.

The system is old, as it has its roots in medieval Sweden-Finland. So the jurors have been settling disputes for centuries. Indeed, the participation of the laity in the administration of justice has been an important part of our peasant legal culture, which is also justified by democracy. Despite criticism, the system has proved resilient, although the role of jurors has been limited on several occasions.

Now the debate is in a situation where the possible reform needs of the judiciary are being considered anyway. An extensive report on the administration of justice is underway, in which the operation of the system is being investigated under the leadership of the Ministry of Justice. The report of the Working Party on Reducing Legal Costs is currently being consulted, and the opinions on the report on the project to improve the efficiency of criminal proceedings have just been received. A survey by the Association of Judges, in turn, revealed that judges are tired of the growing workload.

Finland is a democratic state governed by the rule of law. The basis is the legislation inherited from the Swedish rule, which remained in Finland during the period of autonomy. The development of the Western rule of law strengthened in 1989 when Finland joined the Council of Europe.

There are still problems. Some criminal proceedings take years, far too long. On the civil court side, the risk of litigation is so great that many ordinary people are afraid to challenge even things that should be dealt with in court.

Both problems are significant and undermine public confidence in the system. Confidence is also undermined by the fact that the police no longer investigate small property crimes in practice – and not always even more serious crimes.

The strange and even stupid solutions of the judiciary take away the credibility of the whole system. They are only a small part of all decisions, but they receive the attention they deserve, as is now the case with the Central Finland District Court.

This cannot be afforded, because there are also political forces in Finland that are trying to gnaw at the credibility of the rule of law. The arguments are similar to those used by the Polish and Hungarian administrations to take over the judiciary.

The rule of law needs maintenance at all times and cannot afford complacency. It is therefore important that the Committee on Legal Affairs demanded an extensive report on the administration of justice.

In connection with this, it is natural for Parliament to properly discuss the jury system as well, although the current government is committed to maintaining it. Decisions should not be made on a case-by-case basis, but a long history is not a good basis if the system is perceived to be outdated.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine’s principle.