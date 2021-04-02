Editorial The rule is not that way in Finland

Editorial|Editorial
The government paid a heavy price for forgetting that Finns want to know exactly what is allowed and what is forbidden.
When you are standing in a pit, you should stop digging. That is exactly what Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) did on Wednesday night when she announced that the government would withdraw from Parliament its proposal on restrictions on the movement of the worst epidemic areas.
