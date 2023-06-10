Editorial | The Rkp, which was bruised in the government negotiations, gathers at an exceptionally busy party meeting

Within the Swedish People’s Party, participation in the government negotiations is irritating. Some fear that the party will lose its soul, but the transition from others to the government is especially important now.

Qon the last weekend, two parties are organizing their party conference, both of which are thinking more deeply about their essence and the purpose of their existence than they have in a long time.

In Seinäjoki, the Greens are gathering to lick their wounds, while in Tampere, the Finnish Swedish People’s Party (Rkp), which suffered both external and internal bruises in the government negotiations, will hold its meeting.

Unlike the Greens, there is no official policy debate at the Rkp meeting, as the party is not running for chairman. The current chairman, Anna-Maja Henriksson, wants to continue, and it is not customary in Rkp to challenge a sitting chairman.

This does not mean that the party people will not have tough discussions in Tampere. Hufvudstadsbladet already assessed in its editorial, that this time the party meeting will hardly be “sleepy as usual”. The reason is, of course, the ongoing government negotiations, in which the Rkp participates with the coalition, the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats. In particular, the likely government cooperation with basic Finns already irritates many of the more liberal members of the Rkp.

They fear that Rkp will lose its “liberal soul” in a right-wing government where conservatives have a strong position. Others think it is better to be involved in the government, and a multi-party government with its compromises does not mean that the most important principles are not adhered to.

It can also be said that with the government negotiations, the dividing lines within the party have only become more clearly visible. There have always been different camps in Rkp, which are united by the language issue. In Uusimaa and Ostrobothnia, many things are thought of differently. Until now, it has been seen outwardly, especially as a dispute over fur farming. It’s still being discussed in Tampere now, because the people in the south of the party suggest that the party should start pushing for a ban on fur farming, which is opposed in Ostrobothnia.

Eduring the municipal elections, Henriksson did not directly say that the Rkp would not join the same government as the basic Finns. He said that Rkp will not enter a government that makes basic Finnish politics. The design left a lot of room for interpretation, which was its purpose.

The big differences of opinion between the Rkp and basic Finns on many issues have been known for a long time, whether it’s about attitudes to climate change, the green transition, immigration, populism, Finland’s position in the world, minority rights. As a multiple government party, Rkp has also been making many decisions criticized by basic Finns, which it is now allowed to defend.

Attempts have been made to reconcile these differences in government negotiations for the second month so that everyone saves face. An agreement has been found in the immigration and climate controversies. Since then, there has been a discussion about development cooperation, because the Rkp cannot afford the major cuts demanded by basic Finns.

Rin kp, people get easily irritated if the party is called a language party. It is what it is though. Many Finno-Swedes who disagree with each other ideologically vote for Rkp because they know that defending Sweden and Swedish-language services is not a threshold issue for any other party. Although Rkp dreamed of attracting Finnish-speaking liberal voters during the elections, Sweden and the rights of Swedish-speakers are at the core of the party.

That is why it is important for Rkp to be in the government and in the government to be loyal to the prime minister’s party.

This is especially so now. In Rkp, it is known that it does not decide the composition of the government. A walkout would lead to opposition. Many in the Rkp do not want to go there, because the party has learned that if the Basic Finns are in the government, the Rkp should be too.

