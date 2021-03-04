Editorial The rise of extremist movements is not met by bans alone

The reasons that feed right-wing radicalism must be understood for countermeasures to work.

Nationalism, the rise of national conservatism and the far right is forcing democracies to solve a diabolical problem: how to respond to the threat of radicalization without further strengthening radicalization.

In Western countries, democracy has always had its own opponents, whose ideology and popularity have varied according to the historical situation. Currently, the most dangerous threat is coming from the far right, and it is getting stronger.