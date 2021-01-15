Editorial The rise of basic Finns challenges the Coalition Party from the right in a whole new way

A recent report says that the Coalition Party’s biggest challenger is the Basic Finns and that there is the greatest support potential among conservatives and economic rightists.

Spring municipal elections can change the power relations of parties in many municipalities. A particularly tight spot is ahead of the Coalition Party, which was number one in the previous municipal elections in the nationwide election results in 2017.

Now it seems that the party is lagging behind both the SDP and basic Finns. It could even lead to the resignation of President Petteri Orpo.