Editorial | The restoration decree drove the government into crisis

According to the Commission’s proposal for a regulation, at least 20 percent of marshes and forests as well as sea and lake areas should be restored in the EU by 2030. In the center, the show arouses opposition.

of the EU Commission The proposal for a decree on the restoration of nature is rapidly leading to a government crisis in Finland.

According to the decree proposal, at least 20 percent of marshes and forests as well as sea and lake areas in the EU should be restored by 2030 and the rest by 2050. Restoration does not mean protection, and the purpose of use of the area does not necessarily change during restoration.

In Finland, a battle of principles will easily arise if the EU proposes regulation that affects forests in any way. It is because forest policy – ​​which in Finland usually means the economic use of forests – belongs to the decision-making power of the member states. Instead, the EU’s competence covers the environment and climate. Some Finnish forest operators suspect that the Commission is trying to expand its power under their cover.

The fact that the reference point for the restoration is set at the beginning of the 1950s in the commission’s presentation adds to the suspicion. In the countries of Central Europe, forests had been cut down and other ecosystems had been heavily modified long before that – unlike in Finland. Therefore, according to the Commission’s assessment, the costs incurred by Finland are relatively the largest compared to the member countries.

It took the government many weeks to form a common vision for the regulation proposal issued by the Commission in June. In this position, the government ended up supporting the goals and means of the proposed regulation, but also presented critical considerations.

In the Parliament, the ranks of the government were already torn when the economic committee was dealing with Finland’s statement, when the representatives of the Sdp and the center stood behind the negative decision summary proposed by the coalition.

Many of the MPs from the center, which is in a crisis of support, find it difficult to support the motion. On Thursday, the coalition is scheduled to table an interim question about the government’s neglect of influencing the EU in the restoration regulation. For the centre, the intermediate question is a bad place, because many MPs of the party agree with the issue raised in it.

Commission the regulation proposal is a serious reminder that Europe has not succeeded in stopping the loss of nature. It is a big failure that threatens to have far-reaching effects on the climate and food supply, among other things. Besides, stopping the loss of nature is not even enough, the natural state should already be improved.

Almost everyone agrees on this. Finland has also accepted the EU’s biodiversity strategy, the goal of which is to stop the loss of nature by 2030. Restoration goals are to be set at the UN Nature Conference in Montreal in December. However, strategies, promises and goals do not seem to translate into sufficient actions.

In Finland, the forest industry has managed to paint the restoration regulation as a forest regulation, even though forests are not the main part of it in Finland either. That’s why the regulation sounds suspicious even to those Finns who would support, for example, improving the condition of inland waters and coastal areas.

Still, it is fair to say that the Commission has failed. Finland’s share is disproportionately large, which is why the whole presentation seems unfair. Sweden has taken a more aggressive line on the matter, even though Sweden’s estimated costs are much lower. With the interim question, perhaps the view of Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd), who leads EU policy, will be heard. It is still not well known.

In ruling parties there often start to be public disputes as elections approach. Now the crisis in the city center seems to have accelerated this phase.

The Greens, in particular, are also angry with the Dems, whose change of sides in the economic committee gave the Greens a bad impression of the center. The atmosphere in the government has clearly deteriorated.

It is worrying now, when a hard winter is ahead, inflation is galloping and the NATO process is in progress.

