Companies cannot stay in Russia, ignore the climate or otherwise act irresponsibly if they want to gain the approval of consumers and investors.

Vaccording to anha market economics, companies are only responsible for making financial profit for their owners.

The concept of corporate responsibility has experienced a revolution in recent years. Responsibility is no longer just about pursuing financial advantage. The coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, severe inflation, climate change and the growing power of the public sector in the market have broadened the view of issues that are part of corporate social responsibility. At the same time, the time interval in which responsibility is measured has been extended.