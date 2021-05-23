Editorial The relationship with Germany is more important to Joe Biden than the gas pipeline

Editorial|Editorial
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been opposed and advocated in ways that have long since detached themselves from energy policy and the logic of Western sanctions policy.
The United States President Joe Biden still considers the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which brings gas from Russia to Germany, to be a very bad idea, but Biden is no longer blocking the project. Relations with Germany are more important than the fate of one pipe.
