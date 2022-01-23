Editorial The regional elections became the return of the big three

The regional elections decided on important issues such as health care and economics. Political politics now attracted more voter value disputes.

History the first regional elections became a vote of confidence in traditional politics as the coalition, the sdp and the center, which campaigned on welfare and economic themes, received strong support from voters. Instead, the Basic Finns and the only Greens among the ruling parties suffered a bad defeat in the election. When it comes to health, social services and the economy, it’s a real place.

The center had the biggest stakes among the parties in this election, after all, the provincial sote reform was a favorite child of the party, which it drove in varying government configurations like a snake to a gun. A poor result in the first regional election in history would have been an embarrassing thing for the center.

However, the city center once again managed to meet expectations. The party clearly outperformed opinion polls and managed to celebrate a relieving and confusing triumph.

In the election campaign the center succeeded in advocating for the outermost regions by insisting that at least one social and health center must continue to be found in each municipality to provide medical services.

In recent years, basic Finns have been severely challenged by the center in a battle for the souls of the rural population, but two consecutive election victories would seem to suggest that the center has now found workable keys to defeating basic Finns. However, the basic Finns eased the situation in the city center by talking in their campaign about almost everything but what is actually decided in the regional elections.

In addition to basic Finns, another clear loser in the election was the party’s brawler Greens. Both parties remained in side roles as the electoral debate settled on traditional political axes between the left and the right on the one hand, and the countryside and cities on the other. The same happened in the summer municipal elections, and it may well happen in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

The Greens still aimed at the big parties some time ago, but now it has fallen behind the Left Alliance into a small party. There is a place for serious self-examination ahead.

In serious times, serious politics is valued – something that both Basic Finns and the Greens will have to take into account in the future.

Varman the coalition, which played on the theme of housekeeping in its campaign, managed to get the number one position it is aiming for, which will give it a good position in next year’s parliamentary elections.

A strong performance was obtained from the SDP in the regional elections, which kept it close to the Coalition in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.

Within the national elections, 21 regional elections were held. The most prosperous areas were to be managed by a center that was taking first-place status in nine areas.

In the end, however, the most important thing was that the election was held, as the coronavirus epidemic was at its worst just before election day. It was also reflected in the fact that only 47.5% of those entitled to vote exercised their right to vote. It is a depressing result for democracy, which badly dampens the joy of the first regional elections in history.

Correction 23.1. at 8.47 pm: The caption incorrectly said that the picture was from the municipal election exam in the case of the regional election exam.

