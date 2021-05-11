Editorial The recovery package changes the basic nature of EU action, but a change in the Union’s capacity and direction is already needed

Editorial|Editorial
The recovery package should not be hailed as an achievement of joy for the Union, but it should still be approved by Parliament.
For subscribers
20:15
Parliament began a debate on the European Union’s recovery package on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a vote will be taken on the adoption of the package, which will require two-thirds of the votes cast.
The package should not be hailed as an achievement of joy for the Union, but it should still be approved by Parliament.
Topics related to the article
.
#Editorial #recovery #package #basic #nature #action #change #Unions #capacity #direction #needed
Leave a Reply