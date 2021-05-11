The recovery package should not be hailed as an achievement of joy for the Union, but it should still be approved by Parliament.

Parliament discussed the recovery package on Tuesday. Antti Rintee (sd), chairman of the Constitutional Committee, had the matter for Sirpa Paatero (sd), the Minister of Local Government, and Tuula Haatainen (sd), the Minister of Labor.­

Parliament began a debate on the European Union’s recovery package on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a vote will be taken on the adoption of the package, which will require two-thirds of the votes cast.

The package should not be hailed as an achievement of joy for the Union, but it should still be approved by Parliament.