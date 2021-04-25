Editorial The Recovery Fund is being examined at the border of law and politics

In the coming week, the Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution will probably give its own interpretation of whether the decision on the EU Recovery Fund should be made in Finland by a majority of Parliament or a two-thirds majority.

Italy is getting a significant slice of the recovery fund. In Italy, too, the fund is a policy, but a policy that is gaining popularity in the EU. Prime Minister Mario Draghi.­

20:15

A decision clarifying constitutional law, at least, has political consequences. Basic Finns have painted the fund as one piece of evidence that the Union has moved or is about to become an income transfer union. So someone takes something from us again.