Editorial The recent dismissals by the police will hopefully signal a wider repair movement

June 27, 2021
Intervening in one’s own abuses has not been a police strength, but at least in cases of violent fantasies, there was a reaction to the actions of police officers who hacked online.

The police must guarantee the safety of everyone. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva

Helsinki in the second week, the police department dismissed another police in a confused tangle related to online conversations by security workers. The conversation between the dismissed police, for example, anticipated a “civil war” in which “Somalis will be gassed, gypsies will be shot and Muslims will be executed with flamethrowers”.

