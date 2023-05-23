Editorial | The qualification requirements for THL managers were loosened at a sensitive moment

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the researchers of the Institute of Health and Welfare have argued for years about who should decide on the coronavirus policies, experts or politicians. Now the Ministry of Supply calculated the qualification requirements for THL’s managers.

TMinistry of Corrections boat as one of its last actions, it will remove the doctoral degree from the eligibility requirements for the Director General of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) and other top management. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) did not ask for THL’s opinion on the change, but assumed that THL would not oppose it at least much.

The solution follows the development where a doctoral degree is not required in the state administration, even for directors of research institutes. Instead, for example, management experience is emphasized. However, the change comes at a sensitive moment, as the term of government has been marked by STM’s and THL’s dispute over the coronavirus guidelines.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) and STM officials have put pressure on THL, which wanted to base its recommendations on medicine and not on politics. When the qualification requirements are calculated, it may be easier to choose a person to lead THL, who starts from the fact that the best information about, for example, vaccinating the people or closing schools is not with researchers, but with the ministry.

