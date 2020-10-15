Editorial The pruned sote reform may even succeed

The government’s draft proposal takes lessons from companies in previous election periods. The separate solution for Uusimaa is one of the risks to which the reform may still fall.

Government on Tuesday announced its revised draft bill on the upcoming SOTE reform. The reform transfers responsibility for public social and health services from municipalities to 21 welfare areas and the City of Helsinki. The presentation is a pruned and corrected version of previous attempts, allowing it to even come true.

.