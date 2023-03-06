Editorial | The protection of the oceans became stronger historically

The oceans agreement, called the Paris Agreement of the Seas, was born at the end of 15 years of negotiations.

Maailma’s countries reached an agreement on the protection of ocean ecosystems on Saturday. The UN Ocean Treaty negotiated in New York proves that humanity is trying to use the Earth’s limited resources more fairly than before.

The oceans agreement, called the Paris Agreement of the Seas, was born at the end of 15 years of negotiations. When the open sea and the seabed are now protected, we protect a lot of the unknown, about which nothing is known yet. The agreement also pledges faith in the multilateral treaty system.

The agreement is needed so that countries can establish new marine protected areas in the open sea. The High Seas Convention applies to the high seas and the seabed outside national sea boundaries. There is no such area in the Baltic Sea, but the agreement covers more than half of the earth’s surface and two-thirds of the sea surface.

The critical state of the oceans has already been alarmingly reported for decades by, for example, waste ferries and the loss of species following overfishing. Now more effective protection of the seas than before will be possible. Commitments regarding it were also made last fall at the UN Nature Conference in Montreal. In order to stop the loss of nature by 2030, the countries of the world agreed on a 30 percent conservation goal, which also applies to marine areas. Today, only one percent of the open sea areas are protected.

Vthe Baltic Sea Agreement is an important part of the whole, the other parts of which are the UN climate agreement and the agreement made to stop the loss of nature. However, the weakness of all these agreements is that they do not directly commit the signatory countries to any specific actions. They still increase the pressure for more effective protection.

Key players in ocean protection are also the United States, the European Union, China and Russia, all of whom have strong geopolitical and economic interests in the seas. Commitment to UN agreements is vital for the planet.

