Editorial The professor’s book reveals the dirty tricks of left-wing radicals

The political struggles and excesses of higher education in the 1970s should be borne in mind even now that politics is once again arousing heated emotions in universities.

Professor A posthumously published memoir by Antti Hassi (1931–2019) Hassi’s paper paints a sad picture Events of the University of Art and Design Helsinki between 1971 and 1983. Hassi captured and turned into a book the political battles that took place within the school, which have been largely forgotten about the official histories of the school.

In the student union of the arts and crafts, power was exercised by the Moscow-minded communist organization TAOS, ie socialists studying art subjects. They tried to influence both the content of the studies and the teachers with force, pressure and intimidation. The central battle was over the so-called principle of man and voice, which would have transferred power in universities to students.

Hassi and other opponents were ridiculed, espioned and threatened. A note was written on the wall of the Ateneum: “[Rehtori Yrjö] Kukkapuro and Hassi will be killed. ”

No one was not killed after all, but the operation of the school suffered badly and many suffered a wound in their souls. Similar fates were experienced in other educational institutions run by the warriors, such as the University of Tampere, the Faculty of Political Science of Helsinki and the Theater School.

Students look closely at textbooks and lectures for deviations from the official liturgy of yya politics. When such were found, the professor could be reported anti-Soviet in, for example, Torch or the Informant. It was not a harmless accusation in the Finnishized atmosphere of the 1970s.

The evidence was compiled into a single cover when, in 1974, the Socialist Student Union of the Martial Communists published Black Book – Evidence on the Influence of Imperialism and the Right in Finnish Higher Education.

Hassin the book appears in the midst of a situation where politics once again arouses fervent feelings in universities. At the center is an intersectional ideology that has arrived in Finland from the United States, challenging ways of thinking that are considered masculine, white, and Western.

This time, too, the turmoil is greatest in the fields of art, such as the Theater Academy. The reasons for this can be considered. In principle, science has agreed criteria for assessing the truth value of various claims. They also provide a framework for competition between different mindsets and generations.

The farther from the core of science progresses to the social, humanistic, and ultimately artistic fields, the less empirical there is in academic competition and the more ideology there is. The hardest thing for the university people is when disagreements become moral and personal. Then the person on the opposite side not only thinks differently, he is also a morally questionable person.

It is precisely such a period that Antti Hassi’s important book tells about – and therefore it should be connected to the current study requirements of art colleges.

