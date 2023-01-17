Editorial | The problems of viewing materials are waiting to be solved

The problems of teaching religion and outlook on life are known – and so are the solutions. It should just be done.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) wants to reform the teaching of religion and outlook on life, i.e. so-called outlook subjects. MTV’s In the news extra 13.1. In the opinion of the interviewed Andersson, the alternatives are either a common point of view for everyone, or at least opening up information about the outlook on life to those who belong to the church.

Last spring, a thorough study was completed on the matter, which explored the reform of teaching. The reform will be refined further in the development group of the Board of Education, whose work results are expected in 2024.

The problems of the current situation are clear. In 2003, the teaching of confessional religion was switched to the teaching of one’s own religion. However, the changes were content with renewing the surface plastering and leaving problems in the structures that have become more and more obvious over the years.

Students are not treated equally. Those who do not belong to the church have the right to choose a life outlook knowledge or religion, but members of the Evangelical Lutheran and Orthodox churches are not allowed to choose a life outlook knowledge.

The situation of other religious groups is also problematic. Teaching should be organized when there are three people belonging to a group in the area. However, it is unclear how group membership is defined, because many religions do not “belong” in the same way as in Finland one belongs to a church. In practice, a large number of members of small faith groups have not received the teaching they are entitled to by law – or any other form of teaching.

The problems are clear, but the solutions are difficult. If a member of the church could choose the information about his outlook on life, why not free other choices as well? Why can’t a Christian school student choose Islamic teaching or vice versa? The teaching would probably remain more neutral if the listeners represented different cultures. Here, however, we come across another structural flaw left under the plaster, that “teaching of our own religion”.

These are the problems of those who have to think about reform, but the most visible problem for schoolchildren is the separation of those who believe in different ways into different groups. According to the curriculum, the common goal of the subjects is to create understanding and dialogue between different ways of thinking, but that does not happen when the teaching groups are separated. Separating schoolchildren according to religion is a strong and completely wrong message.

All these problems are only going to escalate in the next few years, when immigration and secularization change the religious landscape. Anticipating this, Bishop Mari Leppänen of the Archdiocese of Turku ponderedwould it be time to switch to a new common viewing medium (HS 3.1.).

With his statement, the bishop passed both political decision-makers and the teachers’ trade union OAJ, which would want to stick to the current system. However, you should remember that OAJ is a trade union that defends the interests of its own members. Common viewpoint information would take work from some teachers and force the rest to continue their studies, which of course does not please the teachers.

Together viewing material has been adopted in all other Nordic countries, in most of them a long time ago. Finland will no doubt eventually go for it, but it will open a new political battlefield: how much emphasis will be placed on Christianity in the new subject? There has been enough political strife in the neighboring countries over these issues, and there would probably be no less strife in Finland, where already the summer song incites people to political frenzy.

The Minister of Education is right to hope for reform, but even in his time, necessary and inevitable reforms have only been content to be investigated and developed by a future government to be decided sometime in the future.

