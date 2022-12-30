Editorial | The problems of the Police series had to be addressed

The ombudsman was right to intervene in the problems of the Poliisit series. The authorities must protect privacy.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen criticized in his statement about compromising the protection of privacy Copsin connection with making the series. The ombudsman had received a complaint from a private individual.

According to the National Police Board, the police have tried to ensure that confidential information would not be leaked to outsiders, although this has sometimes happened. The ombudsman was not convinced by the reasoning. According to Jääskeläinen Copsseries is produced at the expense of endangering the privacy of the target persons of the police, which is “very problematic”.

Cops– series, the production company’s film crew follows the work of police officers in different parts of Finland. The viewer promise is to film police work in the style of reality TV, but in practice the filming sessions are largely scripted and the police officers selected are well trained. If something surprising is recorded on the camera, it can be cut out, as the Police Board has the right to censor the filmed material according to the contract.

In practice, the TV series is not a genuine documentary about the work of the police, but an advertisement for the police. It’s no wonder that the Police Government defends a program that other authorities are also enthusiastic about. Tulli is presented in the series Finnish Customsprison care in the series Castlefirefighters and paramedics in the series Rescuers.

The police the idea of ​​reality TV depicting work has been brought from abroad, and elsewhere, for example, the privacy of those who have committed crimes may be treated very badly. In the Finnish versions, the process is much tamer, but it is difficult to fully protect the privacy of the target persons. Even if faces or registration numbers are hidden, something recognizable can remain in the pictures. At least the film crew will inevitably end up with information about suspects in crimes. The ombudsman’s concern is justified.

The ombudsman’s statement means that the continuation of the 14-season series is at stake. One possibility would be to act out the situations afterwards. Or could the police produce their series on their own? Such solutions would weaken the image of independently produced reality TV, but that image has not been true.

Nelonen and Ruutu, who present the Poliisit series, are part of Sanoma Media Finlandia, which publishes Helsingin Sanom.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.