Editorial | The problems of remote work appear over time

Remote work and hybrid work have become commonplace in many workplaces. Employees value flexibility, but remote work also causes problems in workplaces.

QThe coronavirus epidemic started in the spring of 2020, many workplaces switched to remote work faster and more smoothly than could have been imagined. On the other hand, returning to jobs has proven to be a slower process, and there may not even be a return to the former.

Especially in many expert professions, hybrid work that flexibly combines on-site and remote work has become the new normal. Aimed at those who work in expert positions at the Confederation of Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry in the survey 37 percent said they work at least four days a week remotely. An equally large proportion declared that they would continue to consider four remote days as the best pace. of Finnish Entrepreneurs in the survey almost half of the employees said that they would consider changing jobs if the option of remote work disappeared.

In just over three years, telecommuting has become an advantage for many employees that they want to hold on to. Retention may also be successful, as those who work remotely are often well-trained experts, who are difficult to replace, especially during the current labor shortage. At the same time, the remote work option has become a new factor that divides employees into two castes.

Employees are often quite satisfied with remote work: it saves time spent on commuting, facilitates work planning, helps to coordinate work and the rest of life, and can improve concentration on work. In EK’s survey, 73 percent of employees thought that their own productivity had improved.

In studies on the productivity of remote work, conflicting results have been obtained. It depends a lot on the job and the employee. In any case, the benefits are greater for the individual employee than for the entire organization, because remote work makes it difficult for information and ideas to flow, undermines community spirit and makes management difficult. That’s why many workplaces are now thinking about various enticements to make employees feel better at the workplace.

