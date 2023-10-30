Editorial | The private doctor model would benefit everyone

The welfare areas could switch to the in-house doctor model right away. However, it is only possible in areas where there are enough experienced health center doctors.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

2:00 am

Qthe discussion about the GP model has become more lively in recent months, and GPs are widely expected to be a solution to the crisis in Finnish primary care. So far, no one has signed up to be an opponent of the personal physician model. However, there is still a long way to go before it is realized.