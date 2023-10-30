Editorial | The private doctor model would benefit everyone

The welfare areas could switch to the in-house doctor model right away. However, it is only possible in areas where there are enough experienced health center doctors.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
Qthe discussion about the GP model has become more lively in recent months, and GPs are widely expected to be a solution to the crisis in Finnish primary care. So far, no one has signed up to be an opponent of the personal physician model. However, there is still a long way to go before it is realized.
